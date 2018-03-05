Irrfan Khan contracts a rare disease, says 'will not give up'

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan, who won our hearts several times with her spectacular onscreen performance, hasn't been keeping well for the past couple of days.

In a heartbreaking post that he shared on social media, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he has been detected with a 'rare' disease that has shaken him up for the last 15 days. He, however, did not disclose details about the ailment.

In addition, he appealed his fans to not speculate anything about the disease until a conclusive diagnosis. "I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days (sic), Till then, wish the best for me," he added.

"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will," he said in a tweet.

"My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," the actor added.

Earlier this month, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj announced on Twitter, the decision to postpone his next project 'Rani' with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan. Bhardwaj wrote in his tweet: "Pushing back film by a few months, Irrfan Khan down with jaundice and Deepika Padukone with resurfaced back issue caused during Padmaavat. While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests, can't wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan."

'Rani' would be the fourth collaboration between Irrfan and Bhardwaj after 'Maqbool', 'Saat Khoon Maaf' and 'Haider'.

In the meantime, Irrfan was scheduled to start the promotions of his next release 'Blackmail' after the release of its first trailer in February.