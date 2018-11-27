हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan flew down to India for Diwali celebrations and not for puja at Nashik

The actor was last seen in 'Blackmail' and 'Karwaan'.

Irrfan Khan flew down to India for Diwali celebrations and not for puja at Nashik
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most talented finds Irrfan Khan is currently in the UK, undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer NeuroEndocrine Tumour. The actor announced his health issue on social media and often shares updates with fans on the same.

Recently, the rumours were rife that the actor flew down to India and performed a two-day puja at Trimbakeshwar in Nashik. However, it has now been confirmed that the actor did come to India but not for the havan, instead, he celebrated Diwali here.

Hindustan Times.com quoted his rep as saying that the actor was in the country to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was here for 7 days.

The classic actor has been away from all the hustle bustle of showbiz for a while now and is currently undergoing treatment for a rare disease NeuroEndocrine Tumour in London. He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

The actor was last seen in 'Blackmail' and 'Karwaan'.

Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery!

Tags:
Irrfan KhanIrrfan Khan tumourneuro endocrine tumourDiwaliNashikIrrfan Khan cancerTrimbakeshwar temple

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close