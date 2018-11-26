Irrfan Khan performs a havan at Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple? Deets inside

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most talented finds Irrfan Khan is currently in the UK, undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer NeuroEndocrine Tumour. The actor announced his health issue on social media and often shares updates with fans on the same.

According to Spotboye.com, Irrfan was in the country and he even performed a havan (Yagya Puja). Yes! The talented actor made a 2-day long visit to Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Nashik and performed a havan there with pundits.

The report states that the exact date on which he came is unknown but it was a 2-day thing after which he left for London to complete his treatment. Earlier this month, the buzz was strong that Irrfan would be flying back to the country to celebrate Diwali at his Nashik farmhouse.

The classic actor has been away from all the hustle bustle of showbiz for a while now and is currently undergoing treatment for a rare disease NeuroEndocrine Tumour in London. He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery!