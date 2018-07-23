हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan responding well to cancer treatment: Tigmanshu Dhulia

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irfan Khan is undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine Tumour in London. However, there is an update about his health from director Tigmanshu Dhulia, who says that Irrfan is doing better now.

Irfan Khan's film Paan Singh Tomar's director and Irfan's friend, Tigmanshu Dhulia, said, "His treatment is underway, and his health is improving, his body is responding to the medicines. He is able to do the daily chores. He goes out and wanders, he goes on screening his film Karwaan which will release in August. Some people came to meet him, Satish Kaushik and Mira Nair from them."

Tigmanshu Dhulia came for the song launch of his film Sahib Biwi Gangster 3 where he spoke to the media about Irrfan's health.

Irrfan Khan's film Karwaan will release on August 3, 2018. Apart from Irrfan, Dulquer Salman and Mithila Parkar will also play an important role in the film. Mithila and Dulquer are currently promoting the film in London.

