Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's new picture on Twitter is so full of life-See inside

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is battling cancer in London, shared a heartwarming picture on Twitter on Sunday.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is battling cancer in London, shared a heartwarming picture on Twitter on Sunday.

Although the actor looks weaker than before, his new Twitter display picture exudes positivity. He can be seen in a yellow T-shirt as he stands close to a glass window and has earphones plugged into his ears.

His fans on Twitter have lauded his spirit and hailed the positivity that the picture exudes.

Irrfan Khan recently wrote a letter on battling deadly cancer and how his perspective in life has changed. His heartwarming note to Timesofindia went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected. 

The classic actor has been away from all the hustle bustle of showbiz for a while now and is currently undergoing treatment for a rare disease Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a healthy speedy recovery!

