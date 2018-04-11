Irrfan Khan's spokesperson dismisses rumours about actor's deteriorating health

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan's spokesperson on Wednesday said the latest round of news on social media about the actor's health is absolutely false.

There were reports doing the rounds that the 51-year-old actor's health is continuously deteriorating. The news started after a journalist tweeted about Irrfan's health. He, however, soon deleted the post.

"This latest round of news being spread through social media in last few days about Irrfan's health is absolutely false and there's no truth to it whatsoever. We as his family and friends again request the members of the media to continue their support and the prayers that have come Irrfan's way.

"However it's not right to spread rumours through mediums of social media without fact check or any official validation. In the meanwhile once again we request everyone to refrain from picking up social media statuses as affirmative developments on someone's health," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last month, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body, and is out of the country for treatment.