Ajay Devgn

Is Ajay Devgn's Twitter account hacked? Here's the truth

Here's what happened 

Is Ajay Devgn&#039;s Twitter account hacked? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday shared the Whatsapp number of his wife Kajol. While some are calling it an accident, some have claimed that his account has been hacked. However, the tweet is yet to be taken down.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay had written, "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp ********."

Ajay has not yet issued a statement about his account being hacked. A few days ago,  actor Shahid Kapoor's Twitter account was hacked by a Turkish group, who confessed their love for Katrina Kaif and also posted praises for Alauddin Khilji from his account. Shahid later issued a statement and requested people to not respond to tweets that were posted from his account.

Kajol, on the other hand, is busy with the promotions of her comeback film Helicopter Eela. 

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

