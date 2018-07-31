हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Is Alia Bhatt's alleged ex-beau Sidharth Malhotra avoiding her?

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand. 

New Delhi: The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand. 

Alia even Instagrammed a photo of her with Ranbir from the wedding reception without a caption. In addition, during an exclusive chat with GQ magazine, Ranbir went on to confess that "it's pretty new and need some time to breathe." Since then, there has been no looking back for the duo who has been growing strong with every passing day. 

However, as per a Mumbai Mirror report, Alia's alleged former boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra hasn't taken the news of the growing proximity of the 'Brahmastra' star so well. If reports are to be believed, Sidharth, who once shared a very close bond with Alia, has been avoiding Alia and even her text messages. 

The report claimed that recently Alia dropped a text to Sidharth on his birthday and even invited him to the trial of her film. However, he decided to ignore her text and did not reply to it. The report also suggests that recently Alia and Sidharth were partying under one roof and when the actress went on to greet him, he chose not to respond to her 'Hello'. 

While the duo never confirmed their relationship in public, they were linked to each other ever since they starred in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' and later in 'Kapoor & Sons'. When not shooting, the former lovebirds were spotted in each other's company and photos from their outings were enough to speak everything. 

While the exact reason behind the breakup is still unknown, it is believed that Sidharth's closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez during the shooting of 'A Gentleman' sow a seed of doubt between the duo.

Sidharth shares a close bond with Katrina Kaif, who was once in a relationship with Ranbir. In fact, before Alia began dating Ranbir, she was a good friend of Katrina. However, reports of Alia and Ranbir dating each other has certainly left both Sidharth as well as Katrina miffed. 

Alia and Sidharth were supposed to star in Aashiqui 3 and also feature in a soft drink ad. However, none of them materialised owing to the difference between them, that had popped out following their splitsville. 

