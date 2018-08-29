Is Farhan Akhtar dating Shibani Dandekar? Here's what we know

New Delhi: The multi-talented filmmaker cum actor Farhan Akhtar has delivered some of the apath-breaking movies both as a director as well as an actor. He has time and again proved hsi acting prowess and brilliance as a filmmaker. Just as his professional commitments catch attention, so does his personal life.

The rumour mill is churning out the latest goss about the star which hints at him dating the equally talented Shibani Dandekar. According to BollywoodLife.com report, the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public yet they have been spotted together on several occasions.

Recently, Shibani celebrated her 37th birthday and Farhan made sure to wish her on social media. He shared on his Insta story, a cutesy pic of the birthday girl.

Check out the screen grab here:

Farhan is currently busy with his SELFTour2018 along with the music composer trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendosa.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the professional front, he will be next seen in a film by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It also features Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. It has been tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.