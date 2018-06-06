हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Is Hardik Pandya dating Esha Gupta?

Bollywood and cricket go a long way. 

Is Hardik Pandya dating Esha Gupta?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A few months back, rumour mills were abuzz about cricketer Hardik Pandya dating Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvrRam. The duo was spotted together on various occasions and the actress was also seen at Hardik's brother's wedding, adding more fuel to the speculations. 

However, the romance fizzled out after a brief while and it is now being said that the two are no longer seeing each other. According to dnaindia.com, the cricketer is, in fact, dating another popular actress Esha Gupta. Yes! Quoting a source, the report states that Hardik and Esha met at a party and that's where it all started. 

The duo is keeping it a private thing at present. The report further states that the duo is currently getting to know each other well and don't want to rush to anything. They even plan their lunch and dinner plans in a secret manner. 

Neither of them has spoken about the relationship status in public as yet. 

Bollywood and cricket go a long way. Recently Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got hitched and the fans couldn't be happier.

On the professional front, Esha was last seen in Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Baadshaho' in 2017. The film was a Box Office hit and proved to be a gainer last year. 

Tags:
Hardik PandyaEsha GuptaElli AvrRamcricketerHardik Pandya girlfriendBollywoodCricket

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close