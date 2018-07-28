हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Is Kangana Ranaut entering politics? Here's what we know

Kangana is currently quite excited for her next release 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi'.

Is Kangana Ranaut entering politics? Here&#039;s what we know

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has often expressed her views on politics and various social issues of the country. Going by her keen interest in the field, rumours were that the actress might soon be making an entry into the world of politics. In an exclusive interview with Zee, Kangana was asked if she will ever be active in politics and the actress's reply was positive.

When we asked Kangana about the possibility of her entering politics, she said that she is quite young to enter the field right now but will be there to serve her nation. The actress talked about the soldiers who are at the border and said that when the soldiers of the nation and standing and fighting if the country ever needs her in politics, she will definitely enter the field to serve her nation.

Kangana is currently quite excited for her next release 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi'. The movie is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film is based on the valiant Rani Laxmibai.

(Translated in English by Divyanshi Sharma) 

Tags:
Kangana RanautManikarnika - The Queen of JhansiKangana Ranaut in politics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close