Rishi Kapoor

Is Rishi Kapoor suffering from cancer? Randhir Kapoor opens up

Bollywood thespian Rishi Kapoor's health condition came under the spotlight after he failed to attend his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. Just a few days ago, Rishi had announced on Twitter that he is leaving for the US for medical treatment and requested people to not speculate. 

Is Rishi Kapoor suffering from cancer? Randhir Kapoor opens up

New Delhi: Bollywood thespian Rishi Kapoor's health condition came under the spotlight after he failed to attend his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral. Just a few days ago, Rishi had announced on Twitter that he is leaving for the US for medical treatment and requested people to not speculate. 

Contrary to his requests, the news of Rishi Kapoor suffering from cancer that has reached an advanced stage surfaced on the internet soon. 

However, opening up about his health condition, Randhir Kapoor told TOI that Rishi is yet to undergo tests in America.“We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that, " he said.

Before leaving for the US, Rishi had tweeted, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I  will be back soon!”

According to sources, his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor are also in the US with him. They could not attend Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral but Ranbir's alleged beau Alia Bhatt tried to make Ranbir a part of his grandmother's last rites. A video of Alia trying to facetime him has gone viral on social media.

