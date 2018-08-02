हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Is Sidharth Malhotra dating Kiara Advani after break-up with Alia Bhatt?

The buzz is that the two have been spending a lot of time together and on the phone. 

Is Sidharth Malhotra dating Kiara Advani after break-up with Alia Bhatt?

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra who had been in an on-off relationship with Alia Bhatt for the longest time, seems to have finally moved on following the break-up. According to a Filmfare report, the 'Aiyaari' actor has apparently found love in 'Lust Stories' actress Kiara Advani. 

The buzz is that the two have been spending a lot of time together and on the phone. Sidharth was also one of the guest invitees at Kiara's recent birthday bash, which added fuel to the fire. The duo was also spotted a couple of times at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence for get-togethers. Reports say that it was at one of KJo's house party when the two clicked it off instantly.

Sidharth and Alia began dating after they both starred in KJo's 'Student Of The Year'. However, their relationship went kaput after Sidharth reportedly got closed to Jacqueline Fernandez during the shooting of 'A Gentleman'. Following the splitsville with Sidharth, Alia moved on with her 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, rumours are also there Alia and Ranbir are planning to their relationship to the next level. 

In the meantime, Sidharth will next be seen in 'Shotgun Shaadi'. Kiara, on the other hand, is basking on the success of her recent release web series 'Lust Stories'. She is rumoured to have been roped in by Karan Johar for an untitled film that has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara is also reported to have been cast for 'Kalank' starring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. 

Tags:
Kiara AdvaniSidharth MalhotraKaran JoharRanbir KapoorKareena KapoorKartik AarynDiljit DosanjhLust Stories

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close