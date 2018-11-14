हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Is that Katrina Kaif clicking Salman Khan on 'Bharat' sets? See pic

The movie will hit the screens on Eid next year. 

Is that Katrina Kaif clicking Salman Khan on &#039;Bharat&#039; sets? See pic

New Delhi: After 'Tiger Zinda Hai', yet another blockbuster outing of superstar Salman Khan 'Bharat' is currently being shot. The actor will once again be seen with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif in the lead. This much-in-news movie is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with both the stars and delivered a Box Office success.

'Bharat' is being co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who is also an avid social media user. He often shares on-set pictures giving us a sneak-peek into what to expect from this ambitious project. He recently posted a picture where Katrina Kaif can be seen clicking Salman Khan but in such a way that he seems unaware.

Check it out here:

Isn't the pic giving major 'Tiger Zinda Hai' vibes?

Well, the actor-actress-director trio did wonders at the ticket counters with their last outing 'Tiger Zinda Hai' together and so the expectations are sky high from 'Bharat'.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the female lead in the movie but she left the film midway reportedly because of her impending wedding with international music sensation Nick Jonas.

'Bharat' has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts. The movie will hit the screens on Eid next year. 

