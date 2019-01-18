हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Is this how Varun Dhawan will look in Remo D'Souza's dance film? See pics

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next star Varun Dhawan is considered to be one of the most bankable stars around. He has proved his acting mettle in several of his outings which turned out to be Box Office success. The actor, who made his debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012  along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way in these years. Looks like he has started his prep work on choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's dance film. 

The actor was seen at ace hairstylist Hakim Aalim's salon in Bandra along with Remo. The two even posed for shutterbugs. We must say that Varun chopped off his long hair and looks super suave in new crisp hairdo. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

He donned a white kurta-pyjama and stepped out in his new hairdo. A little streak of the highlight is visible on the upper side of the hair and the round sunnies complemented his look. We must say, VD you look hot in this one!

On the work front, Varun has wrapped up the shoot of 'Kalank' which has an ensemble star cast of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. He has a dance film with Remo and will be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

 

 

Varun DhawanRemo D'SouzaABCD 3varun dhawan new hairstyledance film

