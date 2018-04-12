Is wedding on cards for Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar?

New Delhi: Supermodel-actor Milind Soman is seen as a fitness icon who has defied age and how! The dashing celebrity is often spotted running at various marathons backing a social cause and sometimes even barefoot. And guess what? Giving him company on most occasions is girlfriend Ankita Konwar.

Milind, 52, is reportedly dating Ankita, who hails from Assam. The duo is deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. Their Instagram is a solid proof of how much staying healthy is important for them.

A few days back, Ankita shared a heartwarming picture on her social media account with a picture which had the couple holding hands. What grabs the attention here is the glittering diamond ring she is wearing. She wrote: I don't want to know what it's like to live without you, Don't want to know the other side of a world without you. #ruelle #forever #youandi #mylove

Recently, she posted another picture with a caption that reads, “two years back on this very day! You are always cooler than ice and hotter than fire. #lovethisguy #mylove #wearewhoweare.”

Well, looks like the duo is ready to embark on a new phase in their life. Rumours are rife that couple might tie the knot soon. However, nothing has been confirmed by the model-actor as yet.

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.