Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal engagement: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor attend power bash—Pics

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha got engaged to Ajay Piramal's son Anand and the family hosted a star-studded engagement party last night at their residence in Mumbai. The who's who of the entertainment industry was seen attendance.

Several stars made a glittering entry to the party and were clicked by the shutterbugs. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar to Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji etc were seen having a gala time at the party.

A few days back, Isha's brother Akash and Shloka got engaged and the family was spotted at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking blessings. Isha and Anand's wedding is reportedly going to take place in December this year. This time too, soon after the engagement, the entire Ambani and Piramal family visited ISKCON temple, Girgaon and Siddhivinayak Mandir, Mumbai respectively.

Anand's father is the founder of Piramal Realty, the country's one of the leading real estate companies.

Here's wishing the couple, the heartiest congratulations!