Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal engagement videos will make you believe in fairytales—Watch

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got engaged to beau Anand Piramal in the grandest way possible. The couple exchanged rings at the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. The gala affair was attended by the who's who of the business and entertainment industry.

Several fan clubs have shared beautiful videos from the three-day long bash. Check out the inside videos posted on Instagram by fan pages:

Reportedly, there were live musical performances including one by John Legend. There was an exquisite display of colourful fireworks at Lake Como as the duo exchanged rings. B-Towners such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen in attendance.

Also, Priyanka Chopra came with her beau Nick Jonas for the engagement bash.

In May this year, a starry pre engagement bash was held at Isha's residence, Antilia in Mumbai. The star-studded party was attended by the high and mighty celebrities and business honchos of the country.

Isha got engaged to Anand, whose father is the founder of Piramal Realty, the country's one of the leading real estate companies.

Soon after the engagement, the entire Ambani and Piramal family visited ISKCON temple, Girgaon and Siddhivinayak Mandir, Mumbai respectively.