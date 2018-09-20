हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to get engaged- Deets inside

Multiple events have been planned and each of them has an Italian name and there are specific dress codes too. 

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to get engaged- Deets inside

Mumbai: People usually opt for a destination wedding ceremony, but Isha Ambani (daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani) and Anand Piramal (son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal) have chosen an exotic location for their engagement ceremony. 

The Ambanis and the Piramals will be flying to Europe for the engagement ceremony spread over 3 days. According to a report in indiatoday.in, Isha and Anand will get engaged in Lake Como, Italy with celebrations beginning on September 21. 

Interestingly, Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone and her beau Ranveer Singh will get married at the same venue sometime in November this year, reports suggest. Lake Como definitely seems to be a hot favourite destination for brides-to-be and grooms-to-be across the globe!

Multiple events have been planned and each of them has an Italian name and there are specific dress codes too. Special lunch and dinner too have been organised.

Anand is said to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. They reportedly celebrated the occasion with their parents and siblings.

The Ambanis will have not one but two weddings in their household. Their son Akash (Isha's twin brother) got engaged to Shloka a few months ago. 
Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta. Like Anand and Isha, the couple had exchanged rings at an informal ceremony in Goa in March.

The dates of two weddings have not been revealed yet.

Here's wishing the lovely couples hearty congratulations.

