Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's to tie the knot in a big fat wedding ceremony - Deets inside

Mumbai: 2018 wedding seems to be a year of big fat Indian weddings. After Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja and Deepika Padukone -Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas and Isha Ambani -Anand Piramal will enter matrimony this year.

Like PeeCee-Nick, Isha (daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani) and Anand (son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal of the Piramal group) will have a wedding a la Royal style in Rajasthan.

According to a report in DNA, Anand and Isha will tie the nuptial knot on Dedecember 12. Wedding festivities will begin on December 8, the report suggests.

The pre-wedding ceremonies will be held at Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur in traditional Rajasthani style.



The guest list will include Bollywood personalities and politicians. The bride's father has reportedly arranged for accommodation for the guests at multiple luxury hotels in the city.

The Ambani's threw pre-engagement and engagement parties earlier this year. The couple got engaged in a luxury villa in Lake Como, Italy. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone solemnised their marriage at a villa near Lake Como.

Anand is said to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. They reportedly celebrated the occasion with their parents and siblings.