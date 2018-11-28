हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Isha Ambani looks regal in red Sabyasachi lehenga for pre-wedding puja — See photos

Isha will be wearing a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga with antique bandhej dupatta.   

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 2018 wedding seems to be a year of big fat Indian weddings. After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal are all set to enter matrimony this year.

With barely weeks left for the Isha's wedding, celebrity designer Sabyasachi a sneak peek of the ensemble, the would-be-bride will don for the Griha Shanti Pooja.

Sabyasachi took to his official Instagram and shared a picture of Isha gracing the custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga with an antique bandhej dupatta. She accessorised her look with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. 

Take a look at his post here: 

Meanwhile, the date of the Griha Shanti Pooja is yet to be announced.

The couple is expected to tie the nuptial knot on December 12, 2018 and the wedding festivities will begin on December 8. The ceremonies will be held at Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur in traditional Rajasthani style. The guest list will include Bollywood personalities and politicians. The bride's father has reportedly arranged for accommodation for the guests at multiple luxury hotels in the city.

The Ambani's threw pre-engagement and engagement parties earlier this year. The couple got engaged in a luxury villa in Lake Como, Italy. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone solemnised their marriage at a villa near Lake Como.

Anand is said to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. They reportedly celebrated the occasion with their parents and siblings. 

Anand is the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal and is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.

