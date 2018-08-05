हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor turn gym buddies, give us major fitness goals — Check out their latest videos

Ishaan took to his Instagram to share some videos of the duo exercising together and doing their cardio, drills and battle ropes.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their film 'Dhadak' which has been declared a commercial hit. The tragic romance film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Johar has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide earning in just 10 days.

The film has also brought in rave reviews for Ishaan for his performance. The young actors, who played the role of a couple in the film, are often seen hanging out together. In fact, they have also become the perfect workout buddies. The duo is setting new standards for fitness as they can be seen sweating it out at the gym in Ishaan's latest Instagram stories.

Ishaan took to his Instagram to share some videos of the duo exercising together and doing their cardio, drills and battle ropes. In the videos, Ishaan can be seen showing off his abs while working out shirtless whereas Janhvi can be spotted donning an all-black gear.

A Twitter fan club of the actress shared a video of them sweating it out together. Check out the post here:

Ishaan and Janhvi are frequently spotted together in each other's company. Only last week, they attended celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show with Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is also set to make her debut in the showbiz industry this year, was spotted at the event, in the company of the duo.

Ishaan was first seen on screen as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! with Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor.  Earlier this year, Ishaan starred in Beyond The Clouds and surprised everyone with his outstanding performance. Whereas, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and impressed everyone with her work.

