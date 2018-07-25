हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar's relationship with Tara Sutaria cost him his role in Student Of The Year 2?

A Mid-Day report claimed that Ishaan was cast along with Tiger Shroff by Karan Johar in SOTY 2 and had even shot for few action sequences for it. 

Ishaan Khattar&#039;s relationship with Tara Sutaria cost him his role in Student Of The Year 2?
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter proved his mettle as an actor long before the release of 'Dhadak' with 2017 released 'Beyond The Clouds'. However, not many know that the young actor was approached by Karan Johar's for a meaty role in 'Student Of The Year 2' and had shot for few sequences for it. 

A Mid-Day report claimed that Ishaan was cast along with Tiger Shroff by Karan Johar in SOTY 2. The film stars Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria as female leads. At that time, Ishaan and Tara were in a relationship and were a hot couple. Unfortunately, their affair ended on a bitter note and the two parted ways with each other and were not even on talking terms. By that time, Ishaan had already shot for few action sequences for the film.

The report claimed further that because of the splitsville between the duo, Karan thought that it won't make a wise decision to cast the ex-lovers together in a film. Therefore, the filmmaker decided to keep the two away from each other and hence let go off Ishaan from the film. He, however, retained Tara as the female lead of SOTY 2. 

Tara, at present, is reported to be going strong with Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra, who recently made his debut with 'Bazaar'. 

We all know that Ishaan appeared in his second film 'Dhadak' opposite Janhvi Kapoor, which recently made a splash at the theatres and earned him all the rave reviews for his performance. The film was produced by KJo. 

What's ironic that is though Ishaan's relationship with the lady cost him SOTY 2, it did not happen so in her case. Tara, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, went on to bag her second meaty project with none other but Ishaan's half-brother Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy'. 

Tags:
Ishaan KhattarTara SutariaStudent Of The Year 2Janhvi KapoorIshaan Khattar DhadakKaran JoharShahid Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close