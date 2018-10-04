Ishaan Khatter's pic with Janhvi Kapoor will set the temperature soaring

Mumbai: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor looked like a match made in heaven. Their onscreen bonding was a sight to behold in Karan Johar's Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan. The young man, who is exceptionally talented as an actor and dancer, took to his Instagram page to share an unseen photograph, from a photo-shoot.

Ishaan shared the pic clicked with Janhvi Kapoor and their chemistry is too hot to handle.

Khatter shared the pic without a caption but it speaks volumes about his chemistry with his Dhadak co-star.

Take a look at the pic here:

For the unversed, Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's half-brother. He is the son of veteran actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter while Janhvi is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

The two young actors made their grand Bollywood debut with Dhadak, an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat starring newcomers Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The film directed by Nagraj Manjule went on to become the first Marathi film to make a business of over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office.

Dhadak too proved to be a hit at the Box Office. The film raked in over Rs 50 crores and is one of the most successful films of the year.