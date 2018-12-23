Ishaan Khatter's sassy photo with Shahid Kapoor's daughter is too adorable

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter shared an adorable photo on his Instagram of his two-year-old niece Misha Kapoor, with whom he spent a perfect Sunday.

In the photo shared by Ishaan, which he captioned as, "Sass = 100 per cent," the uncle-niece are seen spilling cuteness. In the pic, Ishaan is happily seen piggybacking the two-year-old girl, who sports a serious expression on her face while she touches her uncle's forehead with her tiny soft hands. Misha looks extremely adorable in those red and white striped full-sleeved top paired with black tights and an oversized beret.

Take a look at the photo here:

No wonder, the picture is too cute to handle!

The uncle-niece duo surely has an adorable bond which is evident by the numerous pictures shared by 'Beyond The Clouds' actor on his social media.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in the outskirts of Delhi. The two welcomed their first child, Misha, a year later in August. The couple became proud parents for the second time to son, Zain, in September this year.

Ishaan made his acting debut in a full-fledged role with Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds' in 2017. He later appeared in 'Dhadak' with Janhvi Kapoor, that marked his Bollywood debut.