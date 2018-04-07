Ishaan Khatter's scintillating dance moves will make you drool– Watch

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter, who has starred in renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' and is gearing for his Bollywood debut 'Dhadak', was filmed during a dance rehearsal session by his father Rajesh Khattar. The actor took to social media to share Ishaan's videos.

In the video, Ishaan can be seen rehearsing for a 'Beyond the Clouds' event and his dance moves will remind you of Shahid Kapoor from 'Ishq Vishq'. Ishaan's father and actor Rajesh Khattar posted his dance videos on his social handles for all his fans.

Ishaan is an extremely well-trained dancer and his acting skills are commendable. He has stolen the show completely in the first trailer of 'Beyond The Clouds'

The trailer of the film was released few days and we must say it has the magical Majidi touch. It has all the ingredients of being called a masterpiece.

The film features Ishaan and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. They play brother-sister in 'Beyond The Clouds' and the sudden turn of events changes their lives forever.

The music has been composed and arranged by AR Rahman while the cinematography is by Anil Mehta. Ishaan's hardcore act will leave you mighty impressed and we have to say that he looks like the most promising newcomers to watch out for.

'Beyond The Clouds' is hitting the screens on April 20, 2018. 'Beyond The Clouds' premiered at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival and will be releasing in three languages.

Ishaan will be making his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Both the stars are currently shooting for their debut venture. 'Dhadak' happens to be the remake of Marathi film 'Sairat'.