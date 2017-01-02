Istanbul nightclub attack: Sushma Swaraj confirms two Indians killed; Bollywood mourns producer Abis Rizvi's death
New Delhi: The horrific Istanbul nightclub attack killed as many as 39 innocent people leaving dozens injured during New Year's celebration in the intervening night of December 31-January 1.
IANS quoted BBC as saying, “The unknown assailant, who escaped amid the 'chaos', opened fire at Reina nightclub early on Sunday when more than 700 people gathered to celebrate the new year.”
The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today confirmed on Twitter that two Indian Nationals were killed during the Istanbul nightclub attack. She tweeted: “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. /1”
I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. /1
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017
“The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2”
The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 1, 2017
Soon after it was confirmed Bollywood mourned the death of Abis, who was a producer-director and CEO of Rizvi builders. He had produced a number of films including the 2014 movie 'Roar: The Tigers of the Sundarbans.'
ANI quotes veteran actor Raza Murad as saying:
Ninda krne se kuch nahin hoga, khade khade goli maar do unhe(terrorists):Raza Murad on Istanbul attack victim Abis Rizvi(Bollywood producer) pic.twitter.com/3bLSpOXqTX
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 1, 2017
Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub.
— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017
People who carry out attacks on innocent civilians are the scum of the earth #Istanbul #TerrorAttack.
There should be no mercy on them
— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017
Devastated to hear that our friend #AbisRizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 1, 2017
Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time & dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP pic.twitter.com/KFhHjx6Xci
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 1, 2017
#IstanbulNightclubAttack tragic!So many lives lost.So terrible that 2 young Indians killed too. RIP #abisrizvi a young dynamic achiever .
— poonam dhillon (@poonamdhillon) January 1, 2017
#AboutLastNight I lost a very dear #friend a #beautiful #soul #AbisRizvi Omg I m in shock n pain n startled #life is so #fragile #RIP
— shama sikander (@shamasikander) January 1, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Arijit Singh's 'Naina' from Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' will touch your heart! - Watch
- New poster of Chiranjeevi's 'Khaidi No 150' highly narcissist, says Ram Gopal Varma
- Koffee With Karan: Mira Rajput reveals when she fell in love with Shahid Kapoor
- Sonam Kapoor's new year post features alleged beau Anand Ahuja
- Lokesh Kumari Sharma gets glamorous makeover after getting evicted from 'Bigg Boss 10'!
- Lokesh Kumari Sharma gets glamorous makeover after getting evicted from 'Bigg Boss 10'!
- Angelina Jolie, kids celebrate new year in Colorado without Brad Pitt
- Randeep Hooda doesn’t look like this anymore! - See latest pic
- I am an old school romantic: Shruti Haasan
- 'George Michael attempted suicide many times'