close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Istanbul nightclub attack: Sushma Swaraj confirms two Indians killed; Bollywood mourns producer Abis Rizvi's death

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 09:50
Istanbul nightclub attack: Sushma Swaraj confirms two Indians killed; Bollywood mourns producer Abis Rizvi&#039;s death
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: The horrific Istanbul nightclub attack killed as many as 39 innocent people leaving dozens injured during New Year's celebration in the intervening night of December 31-January 1.

IANS quoted BBC as saying, “The unknown assailant, who escaped amid the 'chaos', opened fire at Reina nightclub early on Sunday when more than 700 people gathered to celebrate the new year.”

The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today confirmed on Twitter that two Indian Nationals were killed during the Istanbul nightclub attack. She tweeted: “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. /1”

“The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2”

Soon after it was confirmed Bollywood mourned the death of Abis, who was a producer-director and CEO of Rizvi builders. He had produced a number of films including the 2014 movie 'Roar: The Tigers of the Sundarbans.'

ANI quotes veteran actor Raza Murad as saying:

First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 09:50

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.