हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jane Fonda

It has big impact on your sense of self: Jane Fonda opens up about mother's suicide

The actor's father had told her and her bother that their mother died due to a heart attack.

It has big impact on your sense of self: Jane Fonda opens up about mother&#039;s suicide

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Jane Fonda has said her mother's suicide had a huge impact on her. In the new HBO documentary, "Jane Fonda in Five Acts", the star shared her experience about growing up with a mother who was bipolar and how she learned to understand and forgive her.

"If you have a parent who is not capable of showing up, not capable of reflecting you back through eyes of love, it has a big impact on your sense of self.

"As a child, you always think it was your fault? Because the child can't blame the adult, because they depend on the adult for survival. It takes a long time to get over the guilt," Fonda told People magazine. 

Frances Ford Seymour married Henry Fonda in 1936 and they had two children: Jane and Peter. In 1950, when Jane was 12 and her mother was 42, she took her own life by slitting her throat during her time at a mental institution.

The actor's father had told her and her bother that their mother died due to a heart attack. Fonda only found out the truth by reading about it in a film magazine.

"When I wrote my memoir ('My Life So Far'), I dedicated it to my mother because I knew that if I did? I would be forced to really try to figure her out. I never knew her because she suffered from bipolarity," she said. 

 

Tags:
Jane FondaJane Fonda in Five ActsFrances Ford Seymourhenry fondaJane Fonda mother suicide

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close