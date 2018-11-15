हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

It never felt like work with Amitabh Bachchan: Shoojit Sircar

"He feels that both his mother and his grandfather would have been very proud to see him play a Sikh army man."

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has collaborated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in several films and commercials, says the actor makes the atmosphere so relaxed and friendly that it hardly feels like work.

"Shooting with him is more like having a fulfilling conversation with a friend, as we talk about movies, sports, books and all that's happening around the world. It never felt like work with him , although when he delivers a shot, it is always pitch perfect," Sircar said in a statement. 

After working together in hit films like "Pink" and "Piku", the actor-filmmaker duo has now joined forces for an advertisement in which Amitabh is playing a Sikh army man.

On Big B's role in the commercial and how he used to get emotional while playing the character, Shoojit added: "Mr. Bachchan told me that every time he gets to play a Sikh character, he remembers his mother, Teji Bachchan. His mother was Sikh and representative of the robust Punjabi culture. 

"He feels that both his mother and his grandfather would have been very proud to see him play a Sikh army man."

 

 

