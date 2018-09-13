हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

It was difficult to tell my own story: Sunny Leone on Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

"I told different incidents, they have beautifully been weaved in the story. It was not easy at all. There is not one thing, the whole story is important."

It was difficult to tell my own story: Sunny Leone on Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's biopic, 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' received a thumbs up from the audience. The second season of the biopic is also coming soon and the excitement is palpable. In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Sunny revealed that it wasn't easy opening up about her life.

The actress said, “Initially, there were a lot of things about my life which I didn't want to reveal. But I knew that people were very curious. If I had to tell this story to everyone, then it had to be true. There are various layers of every person's life and a lot of things are there which we don't reveal to everyone. Somethings are hidden from husband, some are hidden from parents or brother. These are all layers and nobody would reveal them. So, for me, telling all of this to people was very scary.”

The actress further added that ''There are many things about my life that I don't want to share. But I have revealed a lot of things.''

She also said, ' When I was telling stories to the writer about my childhood and my school, I shared a lot of incidents like being bullied for a lot of things and staying by myself. I could never fit into a group, still can't.”

Every chapter of Sunny's life has many ups and downs, so they had to convince her a lot for this biopic. The actress was not at all comfortable with this idea earlier. But when she met the writers, she changed his mind. Sunny says, "Producers approached Daniel and a lot of discussions followed. After that Daniel came to me and told me about the biopic. My first reaction was that no,I can't go through all that again. But when I talked to the production house and writers they assured that only what's real would be shown. I talked to the writer for 6 months and I went through all these emotions- laughing, crying, being angry, sad. And the writer has written my story in a very beautiful way."

"I told different incidents, they have beautifully been weaved in the story. It was not easy at all. There is not one thing, the whole story is important."

"Only one thing shouldn't reach the audience, they should know all of it. I think the curiosity is in my fans, who want to know about me, so when you are telling your story, then that should be true, whatever things have happened with you. And after talking to everyone I was satisfied that if it would be my story then I can do it. But I did not know it would be so difficult. "

Sunny is the first actress who has worked in her own biopic. In the first season of the biopic, much unknown information related to Sunny's life came to light. In the second season, her real-life love story will be shown. The story of meeting her husband Daniel Webber and marrying him will be a part of season 2.

Season 2 of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone will release on September 18 on ZEE5

Tags:
Sunny LeoneKarenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leonesunny leone biopicZEE5

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close