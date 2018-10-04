हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kailash Kher Singer

It's a good time for upcoming artists, says Kailash Kher

While such websites provide newcomers with a platform, Kher said that not everyone is talented and viewers have to choose what they want to watch.

It&#039;s a good time for upcoming artists, says Kailash Kher
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Kailash Kher says it is a good time for upcoming musicians and artists as they can reach out to their audiences through websites like YouTube without having to make a music album first. The founder and lead singer of band Kailasa, Kher, said that young musicians no longer have to wait for a break as they can create their own music and become famous.
"Since we started as Kailasa in 2006, we have seen a change. There was a slight drop in non-film, Indie music but it has gotten better with YouTube and OTT services. Anyone can make a video and create an audience for themselves. The confidence in young artistes has increased because of such websites," he said on the sidelines of recently concluded Naropa Festival in Ladakh.

"Everyone has creative energy, when it is used positively you find Indus valley and Indus river, and when it is used negatively you get a sewage drain. Both are flowing, but there is a difference. The Internet has everything to offer, it is you who has to decide which way you want to go. Now people are slowly getting interested in quality content," the 45-year-old singer said.

Kher, who recently launched his web series 'Lockdown' with rapper Badshah, said that he is currently working on his next single, which will eventually be a part of his new album.
"I am getting a lot of offers from abroad, but currently I am working on my new single. We will launch a new song every three months, and then an album with all those songs," Kher said. 
 

Tags:
Kailash Kher Singer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close