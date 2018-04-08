It's a lot of pressure to maintain relationship in spotlight: Kristen Bell

Los Angeles: Actor Kristen Bell believes it is "a lot of pressure" having a relationship in the spotlight.

The "Frozen" star, however, "highly doubts" she will ever split from husband Dax Shepard.

"It is a lot of pressure. Well I'll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we're just ... We're in too deep and I like him too much. Even when he's annoying I really like him. I'm still like,

'I still wanna be on the porch with you when I'm 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now'," Bell said.

Speaking about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split, she added, "But I also think we're not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolise the relationship. Like those two, that may be a

better path for both of them and they're both lovely people and they're still friends and that's OK."