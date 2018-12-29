It's been a phenomenal year for me: Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: From box office success to starting a new chapter in his personal life, actor Ranveer Singh says it has been a "phenomenal year" for him.

Ranveer started the year with "Padmaavat" in which he garnered applause for essaying the role of villainous Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji. And he is ending the year on a successful note with "Simmba".

"It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artist, I have always tried to experiment and I'm happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen," Ranveer said in a statement.

Ranveer's performance as the corrupt police officer Simmba, who has a moral turnaround to become the saviour of justice, has been getting positive response from critics and audiences. Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", an action-comedy drama, revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against rapist. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film opened on December 28.

"Padmaavat" registered Rs 19 crore on its opening day and "Simmba" recorded Rs 20.72 crore net on Day 1 -- which also marks Ranveer's biggest opening.

"It's been a phenomenal year for me professionally and personally and this record makes my journey in cinema even sweeter," added the actor, who got married to actress Deepika Padukone in November this year.

Ranveer thanked Shetty for the success of "Simmba".

"The record-breaking opening of 'Simmba' is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly."

He continued: "It was not an easy role to pull off but I put my head down and put in the work and I'm overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on 'Simmba'. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio and he has hit 'Simmba' out of the park. The success of the film belongs to him and his phenomenal team who are there for him and beside him at all times."