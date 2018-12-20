हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

It's good to be a young parent: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says it is good to have children at a young age.

The 'Badhaai Ho' star opened up about his equation with his children when he shot for the chat show 'Famously Filmfare Season 2', read a statement. 

Asked how it is to be a hands-on parent, Ayushmann said: "Today, I had to wear glasses because I got up early in the morning for a shoot. It was also her sports day and I was all ready and geared up to win that 100-meter race with fellow parents as I was one of the youngest out there. 

"I was really excited, but sadly that didn`t happen. Even though I`ve under-slept today, it is alright. It is good to be a young father, a young parent. You have that energy and you are growing up with them." 

Ayushmann and Tahira share a daughter Varushka and a son Virajveer. 

He feels his son is more talented than him when it comes to playing the piano. 

"Being a young parent, you can play cricket, football and I can play chess with my son. In fact, he plays the piano better than I do. We got the piano installed because of my film `AndhaDhun`. He started learning recently and already has a concert coming up."

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana filmsFamously Filmfare Season 2Ayushmann Tahira

