हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lady Gaga

'It's heartbreaking,' Lady Gaga on being judged in Hollywood for looks

Gaga plays a talented but shy singer in the reboot of the film, which is directed by Bradley Cooper.

&#039;It&#039;s heartbreaking,&#039; Lady Gaga on being judged in Hollywood for looks
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Lady Gaga says she identifies with her character in "A Star is Born" because as a struggling musician she felt discriminated for not being the "prettiest girl" in the room.

Gaga plays a talented but shy singer in the reboot of the film, which is directed by Bradley Cooper. 

Cooper also plays the role of a self-destructive musician in the film and helps Gaga's young singer find her voice.

Talking about her early years in the music, Gaga told Entertainment Weekly, "When I wrote my earliest hits, people were trying to take my songs and give them to other people. I was, like, clutching to them for dear life, thinking, 'I finally wrote a hit. I can't give it away'. 

"I was not the prettiest girl in the room. I was a little weird, and I liked being weird. I didn't like to be sexual in a way that other pop stars or pop groups were. I was my own thing. It's heartbreaking because you feel like, 'Why am I not enough?'"

"A Star is Born" has been made in Hollywood multiple times, including in 1976 version, starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Tags:
Lady GagaLady Gaga A Star Is BornBradley Cooper A Star Is BornHollywoodLady Gaga music

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close