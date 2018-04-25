It's just a bend, not the end: Ranbir Kapoor on career choices

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has showcased his versatility in a variety of roles but whose recent films have not fared well at the box office, says he keeps reminding himself that it is just a bend and not the end.

Ranbir, along with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani, was present at the teaser launch of their upcoming mega project "Sanju", a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, here on Tuesday.

In a past interview, Chopra had commented that "Ranbir is an incredible actor with stupid script choices".

So when asked if the biopic is going to change it, Ranbir told the media: "If every actor knew what he was doing and had a plan, everyone would be a superstar. So it is hard and I am trying to learn from my own mistakes."

"I keep reminding myself that it`s just a bend, not the end. Life is very difficult and requires a lot of hard work and you have to keep working... Like Raju sir`s film title, `Lage raho...`," he added with a pinch of humour.

In "Sanju", Ranbir has portrayed Sanjay`s different avatars.

Did he make any special observations about Sanjay to portray him better on-screen Ranbir said: "I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. For me, it was a fan trying to play his icon. So I think the hardest thing I did was to give myself the confidence that I can play this man.

"When Raju sir told me about this film, I didn`t have the confidence because I thought I wouldn`t be able to do it. I don`t have the courage, don`t have the understanding or the acting chops to do it. This is not an acting gig for me. I haven`t tried to show good acting, bad acting or showcase my talent. I think it was just the opportunity to be part of a story of a person who I consider to be my icon."

Ranbir has entertained audience in many hits like "Bachna Ae Haseeno", "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani", "Rocket Singh - Salesman of The Year", "Wake Up Sid!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

The actor in a prior interview had said that he truly learned from Hirani what it means to entertain people.

Asked to elucidate on the same, Ranbir said: "What I learned from Raju sir is the power of entertainment. Not what`s entertaining to you but what`s entertaining to people, and I think when a filmmaker makes a film for an audience and not for himself, that`s such a learning in itself and a selfless act."

Ranbir was also urged to act out a dialogue for the audience. But he said: "I feel very shy to mimic him (Sanjay) otherwise. When I was working on the film, it was a character I had to play. Otherwise mimicking feels like disrespecting him. And it`s not just me...it`s the hair and make-up that adds to my acting on the big screen. So, I don`t want to disrespect Sanjay sir."

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will release on June 29.