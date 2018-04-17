It's nostalgic to shoot in Kashmir: Abhishek Bachchan

Srinagar: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is here for the filming of director Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziya', says he has a special bond with Kashmir as he often accompanied father Amitabh Bachchan as a child during film shootings.

"It is nostalgic for me because I have come here when my father used to shoot his films here. It is truly a heaven on earth and I am very happy to be back. It is still as beautiful as it used to be," the actor told reporters here.

Kashmir was once the favourite shooting location for Bollywood films but things changed with the beginning of the insurgency in the 1990s. Things have changed with a number of directors such as Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Imtiaz Ali and now Kashyap exploring the location.

"I am very sure that they will start coming back. In the past couple of years, we have seen a fair amount of films coming from all over India to shoot in Kashmir and I think that trend will grow," he said.

"I think the kind of production help you get over here, the facilities are fantastic. We have shot so many films; Indian film industry has shot so many films in Kashmir. I have done a fair bit of shooting up in Leh. This is the first time I have done a shooting around Srinagar and Sonamarg," he added.