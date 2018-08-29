हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

It's official! Varun Dhawan admits dating Natasha Dalal, talks about marriage plans

This is the first time that Varun has admitted to being in a relationship!

It&#039;s official! Varun Dhawan admits dating Natasha Dalal, talks about marriage plans

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk Varun Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal have been in the limelight for quite some time. The two have often been spotted together but Varun has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship status. However, for the first time ever, the actor talked about his lady love and admitted that they are indeed in a relationship. 

In an interview with Filmfare, the actor was asked about Natasha and his answers will leave you awestruck.

The actor was asked that of late, he seems to be getting more comfortable about being seen publically with his girlfriend Natasha and what had led to this change. 

To this, the actor was quoted as saying, “I didn’t care about all this even before. If you dig up some files from three years back, you’ll see us together at several places. I’ve always been comfortable about it. The idea was to make the other person comfortable. Everyone is not born in the industry. So everyone’s not as excited to be part of the glamour world.”

When he was asked about her influence on his life. Varun told Filmfare, “Actually, I decided to do a film like Badlapur or October because of her. It’s because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema. What’s special about our relationship is that I have someone, who isn’t with me just because I’m an actor. It’s amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that’s the main thing. We’ve known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It’s like family. It’s always been so.”

The report also reveals that the actor was asked how Natasha reacts to stories about his alleged affairs. To this, Varun said that she (Natasha) doesn't react. The actor further added that she has read so many stories already and even when he is with her, there's a story of him being somewhere else. So, Natasha has grown used to it and they (Varun and Natasha) never let that be a part of their relationship. 

The actor also revealed that his first love is films. He further added, “After that come Natasha, my family and my friends. I just don’t make relationships to let go of them.”

Upon being asked when he plans to get married, the report quotes the actor as saying, “I’m for it. I don’t know when. But I’m totally for it for sure.”

Well, that is interesting for sure! After Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December last year, there has been a wedding boom in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra will be seen tying the knot with Nick Jonas soon and reports of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh planning to take the big step are also strong. 

For the unversed, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and she is Varun's childhood friend. The two are said to be dating each other for the longest time!

