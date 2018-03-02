It's Taimur Ali Khan's second Holi and we can't keep calm—Pics inside

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan rules this side of the planet like a true boss! The paps love him, the internet loves him and he has several fan clubs already posting pictures and videos of him on social media platforms.

So, when it's any news related to Taimur, we just can't keep calm! The little bundle of joy celebrates his second Holi today and what better place than Mumbai to have fun on this festive day. How we wish to see his Holi pictures!

Meanwhile, you can check out his latest airport pictures:

A post shared by Taimur ali khan (@taimuralikhanpataudiakanawab) on Mar 1, 2018 at 10:42am PST

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan ❤ (@taimuralipataudi) on Mar 1, 2018 at 8:22am PST

A post shared by Taimur ali khan (@taimuralikhanpataudiakanawab) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:28am PST

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan ❤ (@taimuralipataudi) on Mar 1, 2018 at 8:16am PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport returning from their brief vacay at Rajasthan where Saif Ali Khan is presently shooting for his upcoming project.

Saifu has been seen enjoying some quality time with his family as well. The social media is fluttering with new pictures of Taimur enjoying this brief vacay in Rajasthan with mommy and daddy. Several fan clubs shared the pictures on Instagram and Twitter.

A year-old baby has many fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter who love to keep us updated about everything Taimur does. The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Here's wishing Taimur a super colourful Holi!