हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur to star in 'Radha Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala'

Iulia Vantur will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film by Studio 5 Elements.

Iulia Vantur to star in &#039;Radha Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Iulia Vantur has been roped in for film 'Radhu Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala'.

She will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film by Studio 5 Elements. It will be directed by Prem R Soni.

"Studio 5 Elements is happy to have Iulia Vantur on board for 'Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala'. The film will go on floors soon," said Prernaa Arora of Studio 5 Elements.

The film will go on floors in Mathura soon. Soni and the crew will be leaving for the recee of the film next week and the actress will accompany him to start prepping for her role.

The rest of the casting is underway. 

Tags:
Iulia VanturIulia Vantur photosIulia Vantur moviesiulia vantur songsRadha Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close