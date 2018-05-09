Iulia Vantur's cryptic post about love is hinting at her relationship with Salman Khan?

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's love life has been the talk of the town forever now. He is rumoured to be dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, who is often seen hanging out with him or his family members. Yet the couple has never really opened up about their relationship status in public.

The Romanian beauty often shares pictures and inspirational quotes on her social media handles. She recently took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post on love which is dropping major hints at her current relationship status with Khan.

Check here:

Love. A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on May 8, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

Although, the post doesn't mention Salman's name anywhere yet it looks like she is sharing her thoughts on love.

Iulia, who is a popular TV show host back in Romania has featured in a special dance number in Bollywood film 'O Teri'. She appeared alongside Pulkit Samrat and in 'Umbakkam' song. She also sang with Himesh Reshammiya for his music album.

Both Salman and Iulia have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Earlier, the superstar had once revealed that whenever he decides to get married, he would share the news on Twitter with his fans.

Till then, wait and watch!

The actor will next be seen in 'Race 3' which is directed by Remo D'Souza. It stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.