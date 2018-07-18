हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
I've always looked up to Rajkummar's work: Mouni Roy



I&#039;ve always looked up to Rajkummar&#039;s work: Mouni Roy

Mumbai: Mouni Roy is set to play Rajkummar Rao's wife in the upcoming film "Made in China", and the actress of "Naagin" fame says he is a tremendous actor.

"I think Rajkummar is a tremendous actor and I have always looked up to his work. I can't wait to start working with him. I am even more ecstatic to be a part of Maddock Films," Mouni said in a statement to IANS.

"Made in China" will start rolling in September in Mumbai and then travel to Gujarat and China. The film will be directed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale.

This is Rajkummar's second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films after the horror comedy film "Stree", which will hit theatres on August 31.

"We wanted someone who'd connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer," Vijan said.

"She has started working on her Gujarati dialect. Rajkummar will start preparing soon and knowing the chameleon that he is, I'm sure he'll quickly get under the skin of the character," he added.

