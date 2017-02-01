I've been victim of eve-teasing, harassment: Ileana D'Cruz
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19:24
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ileana_official
Mumbai: Actress Ileana D'Cruz admits to have been eve-teased and harassed, and described the experience as "traumatic".
Sharing a link of an article that reads "I'm Leaking My Ex's Dirty Messages And Voice Notes Because He's Left Me No Choice", she tweeted: "Absolutely despicable piece of crap! So proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever you are lady mad respect."
Ileana then used the micro-blogging site to talk about her experience.
"I've been a victim of eve-teasing and harassment and it's traumatic. I'm lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it," she wrote.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also shared the same article which is about an anonymous girl troubled by her former boyfriend.
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19:24
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sudden ban on Pakistani artists unfair: Rishi Kapoor
- Sonu Sood reveals how Salman Khan met Jackie Chan
- Johnny Depp extravagant lifestyle leads to financial crisis
- Tiger wishes daddy Jackie Shroff happy birthday with adorable message
- Tiger Shroff praises Aamir Khan, says every newcomer aspires to be like him