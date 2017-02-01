close
I've been victim of eve-teasing, harassment: Ileana D'Cruz

IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19:24
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ileana_official

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D'Cruz admits to have been eve-teased and harassed, and described the experience as "traumatic".

Sharing a link of an article that reads "I'm Leaking My Ex's Dirty Messages And Voice Notes Because He's Left Me No Choice", she tweeted: "Absolutely despicable piece of crap! So proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever you are lady mad respect." 

Ileana then used the micro-blogging site to talk about her experience. 

"I've been a victim of eve-teasing and harassment and it's traumatic. I'm lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it," she wrote.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also shared the same article which is about an anonymous girl troubled by her former boyfriend.

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19:24

