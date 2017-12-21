I've choreographed my songs: Urvashi Rautela

Dubai: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who has done item numbers in films like "Bhaag Johnny", "Sanam Re" and "Kaabil", says she has herself choreographed many of her dance performances.

Urvashi tweeted on Wednesday a video of her dance performance at the T10 cricket league in Dubai.

"Not many people know that in the past, I`ve choreographed many of my songs and have been doing it since childhood," Urvashi wrote alongside the video.

She later shared details about her performance at the cricket league.

"Performing Arabic dance for my lovely Dubai fans. Raqs sharqi (Egyptian style of belly dance), literally -- an Arab expressive dance which originated in Egypt and that emphasises complex movements of the torso.

"It has evolved to take many different forms depending on the country and region, both in costume and dance style. T10 cricket league," she added.

On the film front, Urvashi will be seen in "Hate Story 4" alongside Sooraj Pancholi, Karan Wahi and Gulshan Grover.