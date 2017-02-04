I've no complaints from Bollywood: Diana Penty

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2012 film "Cocktail" and was then seen in "Happy Bhag Jaayegi", says she has no complaints about her journey in the industry.

"So far, I have had a great experience in Bollywood with the films I have got and the people I have got a chance to work with. I have a really good experience so far and I have no complains," Diana said here.

The actress was a showstopper for designer Payal Singhal's collection 'Lady M' at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 here on Saturday. She walked the ramp to the title track of "La La Land", wearing a pastel blush and ash grey kaftan tunic tucked in a jaal-embroidered lehenga. Diana sported smokey eyes with bold red lips and chose to leave her hair open.

On the big screen, Diana will now be seen sharing screen space with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in the upcoming movie "Lucknow Central".

Talking about the upcoming film, Diana said: "'Lucknow Central' is actually a sweet film. It's a light, funny, sweet film about a bunch of convicts, who start a band in jail. So, it's interesting."

"I read the script and I liked it instantly. It was one of those stories that I would really like to be a part of... And luckily it worked out," she added.