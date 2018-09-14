हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brij Katyal

'Jab Jab Phool Khile' writer Brij Katyal dies

Katyal also wrote the story of many TV serials including 'Dillagi' and 'Saans' which was directed by Neena Gupta.

&#039;Jab Jab Phool Khile&#039; writer Brij Katyal dies
Pic Courtesy: Neena Gupta/Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran film writer Brij Katyal, who penned the story of the Shashi Kapoor and Nanda starrer "Jab Jab Phool Khile", passed away here on Thursday evening.

Sharing the news, writer-director-media strategist and a close associate, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, told IANS that he was suffering from cancer.

Katyal was admitted to the Shanti Avedana Ashram located in Mount Merry, Bandra, where he died.

Iyer said: "Brijji was all of sixteen even as an octogenarian. His energy was infectious. I took my baby steps into writing assisting him in penning his scripts... He was always wanting me to direct, finding producers for me. When my short film 'Saare Sapne Apne Hain' travelled to 53 festivals, he was happier than me."

Katyal also wrote the story of many TV serials including 'Dillagi' and 'Saans' which was directed by Neena Gupta.

(Photo shared by Neena Gupta on Instagram).

Renu Sharan, one of the producers who worked with Katyal, said: "He wrote many scripts for us, the first being 'Dillagi'. His characters were very real."

 

Tags:
Brij KatyalBrij Katyal deadJab Jab Phool Khile writerJab Jab Phool Khile

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close