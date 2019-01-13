Jab We Met actor Kishore Pradhan dies at 86

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kishore Pradhan, known for his roles in Hindi and Marathi films, breathed his last at the age of 86. The actor was known for his contribution to the theatre world as well as the film industry.

Kishore is best remembered for his brief role in Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met and Sanjay Dutt's Lage Raho Munna Bhai. His scene with Kareena where he says "Akeli Ladki Khuli Hui Tijori Ki Tarah Hoti Hai" at a small railway station is among most entertaining in the films.

Talking about Pradhan, Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, told Indian Express, “We worked together in Subh Lagna Savdhaan, but after the film’s release, I couldn’t keep in touch with Kishore Kaka, as he was not keeping well, and I was out shooting for my film. I don’t know the exact reason of his death yet. His family is grieving and busy with preparations for his funeral.” Subh Lagna Savdhaan was Kishore’s last film; he was earlier seen in Lalbaug Parel and Shivaji Raje Bhonsle Boltoy.

Kishore Pradhan has acted in more than 100 Marathi plays and 18 English plays.