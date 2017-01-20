Jackie Chan greets Salman Khan in traditional India style – WATCH video
Mumbai: Sonu Sood took to Twitter to post a video on Twitter that shows his ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ co-star Jackie Chan greeting Salman Khan in traditional Indian style.
Check out Sonu’s tweet and video here:
“Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChan (sic).”
Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) 19 January 2017
A couple of days back, Salman had thanked the legendary martial arts expert for signing Sonu. The superstar also shared a link to the trailer of the film.
Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 17 January 2017
The cast of ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is busy promoting the film directed by Stanley Tong.
The Indo-Chinese project which also stars Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur is slated to release on February 3.
