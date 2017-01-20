close
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 11:48
Jackie Chan greets Salman Khan in traditional India style – WATCH video

Mumbai: Sonu Sood took to Twitter to post a video on Twitter that shows his ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ co-star Jackie Chan greeting Salman Khan in traditional Indian style.

Check out Sonu’s tweet and video here:

“Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChan (sic).”

A couple of days back, Salman had thanked the legendary martial arts expert for signing Sonu. The superstar also shared a link to the trailer of the film.

The cast of ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is busy promoting the film directed by Stanley Tong.

The Indo-Chinese project which also stars Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur is slated to release on February 3.

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 11:48

