Jackie Chan opens up about his Bollywood plans

New Delhi: International martial art expert Jackie Chan has a huge fan base across the globe. Be it his on-screen performances or off-screen appearances, the 62-year-old star knows how to charm the audience and he does it perfectly every time. And now, he plans to take over Bollywood as well.

Recently, Jackie stated that he wants to showcase his 'dance and romance' skills in B-Town.

"I want to do it (Hindi film). Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it (Bollywood film) but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It's one of my dream I want to do it (Bollywood film)," PTI quoted him as saying.

Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that his Indian movie will be huge enough to break all Box Office records.

Jackie is currently promoting his upcoming release 'Kung Fu Yoga' in India. The flick also features Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

'Kung Fu Yoga' is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's past visit to India.