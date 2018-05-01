Jackie Chan's estranged gay daughter is 'homeless'

Hong Kong: Actor Jackie Chan's estranged gay daughter and her partner claim they have been homeless and have been sleeping under a bridge "due to homophobic parents".

Etta Ng, 18, and her girlfriend Andi Autumn posted a short video to YouTube last week claiming that they have run out of options because their friends and family have refused to offer them support, reports people.com.

"We have been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things," Ng said.

"We have gone to the police, we have gone to the hospitals, the food banks, the LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don't give a s***," she continued.

Autumn added: "We will have to be split up if we go to any kind of government facility."

"We don't know what to do at this point," Ng continued. "We just want to let people know what's going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help. I don't understand."

Ng is Chan's daughter with former beauty queen Elaine Ng, with whom the actor had a relationship with while married to his current wife Joan Lin. The actor, who made $49 million last year according to Forbes, has not spoken publicly about his daughter but has acknowledged he had an affair.

Elaine denounced her daughter's claims, saying she needs to find a job.

"I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work," she said. "They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is. People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money."